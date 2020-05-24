EAST LANSING — Mackenzie Ann Kilbourn, of Owosso, graduated from Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine May 1.
Kilbourn matched with a small animal rotating internship at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in North Grafton, Massachusetts, where she will specialize in small animal internal medicine or neurology.
Mackenzie is the daughter of Greg and Debbie Kilbourn of Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.