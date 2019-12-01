OWOSSO — Troop 85 Boy Scout Spencer Wilkinson received Eagle Scout status earlier this year after spending approximately 350 hours building dugouts and a seating area for a baseball field at First Church of Christ in Owosso.
Wilkinson has played softball with his church team Faith Family at First Church of Christ for four years and — given that the field only had a few rickety benches to sit on — he decided to undertake the renovations for his Eagle Scout Project.
The upgrades spanned many months due to unfavorable weather, according to Wilkinson, and were completed in August 2018. Wilkinson received his Eagle Scout certification during a ceremony in May.
Wilkinson graduated from Owosso High School in 2018.
Pictured, from left, are mother Jennifer Wilkinson, Spencer Wilkinson and father Scott Wilkinson.
Boy Scout Troop 85 has played softball with his church team Faith Family for 4 years on the field located at First Church of Christ on North St. in Owosso. All that the field had were some rickety benches for the players to sit on. Spencer decided to build dugouts and a seating area for the spectators as his Eagle Scout Project. His parents are Scott and Jennifer Wilkinson.
Spencer’s completed project took around 350 hrs to complete and many months because of unfavorable weather. He received his Eagle Scout Aug 14,2018. His eagle ceremony was held in May of 2019. Spencer is from Owosso and graduated from Owosso High School in 2018. Boy Scout Troop 85 is based out of Trinity United Methodist Church in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.