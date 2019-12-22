Family and friends gathered Tuesday to celebrate the 90 birthday of Charlie Schnepp of Owosso.
Schnepp was born Dec. 17 1929, in Decatur, Indiana, to Forrest and Lillian Schnepp.
Schnepp and his wife Mary, who has passed away, had three children and 11 grandchildren.
Schnepp retired from his work at a battery plant, where he worked 39 years. He volunteers at the VFW, Pleasant View and is a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
