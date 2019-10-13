Family and friends gathered Sept. 15 to celebrate Beatrice Smith’s 100th birthday at her granddaughter’s house in Owosso.
Known as Bea to many, she was born Sept. 10, 1919, in Laingsburg.
She graduated from Owosso High School in 1937. For most of her life, she has resided in the Shiawassee County area.
Smith worked at A.G. Redmond and Universal Electric before retiring from Mitchell-Bentley.
She was married to her husband Harold Smith for 44 years before he passed away in 1997.
Smith has two children, Ruth Horwath and Jack Howard. She also has two stepchildren, Bob Smith, and Marilyn Hodge.
She has three grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, seven-step great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.
