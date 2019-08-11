90th Birthday: Leona Domby

Leona Domby, of Durand, celebrated her 90th birthday Aug. 1.
To mark the occasion, Leona dined at South 401 restaurant and the Lodges of Durand with family and friends.
Leona was born in Newburg Aug. 1, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Mary Plashek.
She married Leopold Domby, and all four of their children live in Shiawassee County.
