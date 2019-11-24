Eulea Langworthy was the guest of honor at a 90th birthday party Nov. 10 at the Caledonia Township Hall.
Family and friends attended from as far away as Florida, New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Colorado and Minnesota. Also present were five generations of the family. Langworthy has been a part of five generations eight different times: the first time being with her grandfather, who lived to be 102.
Langworthy has five children, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; as well as two stepsons, seven stepgrandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.
