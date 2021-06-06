OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
May 30
A boy to Jackie (Heslip) and Connor Drake of Owosso.
May 28
A boy to WHitney Barnett and Alexander Bravo of Flint.
May 25
A girl to Olga Underwood and Skyler Lott of Ovid.
A boy to Sarah Stickel and Jeffery Nohel of Corunna.
May 24
A girl to Jacqueline (Underhill) and Ryan Etchison of Owosso.
A boy to Haley Velasquez and Brandon Cherrix of Flint.
A boy to Kaylee Thiel of Owosso.
May 22
A girl to Kaylee Lanczynski and Duston Bair of Chesaning.
May 14
A girl to Leeza (Wallick) and Wayne Davidson II of Owosso.
