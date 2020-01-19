Longtime Owosso resident Michael John O’Dea celebrated his 100th birthday Jan. 1.
Michael’s birthday celebration was two-fold, with festivities at his home on New Year’s Eve — featuring 70 friends and family members — as well at Artichoke and Company in Bonita Springs, Florida on New Year’s Day, with more than 100 loved ones in attendance.
Michael was born in Flint on Jan. 1, 1920, to John Michael and Catherine Irene (Dutcher) O’Dea.
In 1939, at the age of 19, Michael volunteered to serve in the Michigan National Guard and then went on to serve with distinguished service during World War II in the U.S. Army’s 182nd Americal Division, “G” Company from which he retired a captain.
After the War, he continued his Michigan National Guard service, retiring in 1954 as a captain.
Michael married his wife of 70 years, Margaret Jane Mahaney, on Aug. 10, 1943. They went on to have 12 children: Mary Catherine, (deceased 2007); James Patrick; John Michael; Francis Leo; Margaret Jane; Rose Ann; Cecelia Irene; Elizabeth; Laurence; Theresa; Daniel Edward and Eileen.
In 1995, Michael and Jane moved full-time to Naples, Florida where, after 70 years of marriage, his wife Jane passed away on April 20, 2013.
Michael and Jane have 28 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
