Becky Warren, of New Lothrop, celebrated her 70th birthday Wednesday.
She was born July 15, 1950, to Dan and Beulah Loewen.
Becky and Wells Warren have three children, Ben (Bonnie) Warren of Sarver, Pennsylvania, Pat (Laurie) Warren of Grand Haven and Sara (Justin) Young of Metamora.
The couple also have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
