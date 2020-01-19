Elba Haver

Elba “Frenchie” Haver, of Owosso, celebrated her 96th birthday Wednesday.
Elba was born Jan. 15, 1924, in Yauco, Puerto Rico.
She served two years in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II, and is now a retired bridal consultant and seamstress.
Elba has five children, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is a member of the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Senior Center and the Owosso VFW Auxiliary Post 9455.
In her free time, Elba enjoys crafts, euchre and Bingo. She’s also been a devoted Detroit Tigers fan since 1945.
