Patricia Roselyn (Butcher) McNamara, of Owosso, will celebrate her 90th birthday Friday, April 8.
McNamara is one of 10 children born to Fred and Nellie (Buckley) Butcher. She graduated from Chesaning Union High School in 1950.
She married James C. McNamara Sr. Nov. 7, 1953, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso, where she is a lifelong member. Together they had six children. They had been married 56 years when James passed away in 2009.
The family invites you to share in the celebration by sending Pat a card or note to The Meadows, 245 Caledonia Dr., Owosso, 48867.
