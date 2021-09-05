Ellie Bowles, of Ovid, celebrated her 91st birthday Aug. 6.
Ellie was born Aug. 6, 1930, in Springport to Felix and Helen Malakowski, and grew up in Owosso.
She married Carl Bowles, now deceased, and has five children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
