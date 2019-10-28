Robert Pappas, of Owosso, will celebrate his 90th birthday Oct. 29.
To commemorate the occasion, Pappas recently gathered with family and friends at Abiding in the Vine in Owosso.
Pappas was born in Highland Park in 1929, the son of Peter and Myrtle (Loux) Pappas. He is the oldest of three children. His brothers Lester and Peter Jr. also reside in Owosso.
Robert married Shirley LaChapelle, who has since passed, in 1951 in Spokane, Washington, while serving in the U.S. Air Force. The couple spent the majority of their married life in Owosso. Their children include Robert Jr., Robin, Judy, Maryanne and Renee.
A sixth child, Steve, died in infancy.
Pappas has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
