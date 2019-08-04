n OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare.
July 22
A boy to Tameka (Brunell) and Ben Shepard of Bancroft.
July 23
A boy to Sierra Hanuscak and Cameron Wirth of Owosso.
n FLINT — The following birth was reported at Hurley Medical Center recently:
July 12
A boy to Tiffany (Dysinger) and Dominic Micketti of Flint.
