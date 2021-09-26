OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
Sept. 13
A girl to Shaleen Shimmons and Mitch Huber of Birch Run.
A girl to Tiffany Chaffee of Morrice.
A boy to Kelli (Pajtas) and James Thompson of Owosso.
Sept. 17
A boy to Crystal Harris and Jeremy Dowd of Flushing.
A boy to Aubrie Schwab and Austin Miller of Owosso.
Sept. 18
A boy to Kimberly (Weidmeyer) and Anthony Dunbar of Chesaning.
Sept. 22
A girl to Katelyn Krupp and Devon Robinson of Owosso.
Sept. 23
A boy to Mikayl (Hargrave) Wood and Jesse Wood of Owosso.
