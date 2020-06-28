OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
May 29
A girl to Tabbitha Duncan and Tyler Blackburn of St. Charles.
May 31
A boy to Jamie Papenfuss of Owosso.
June 1
A girl to Kaylin (Haff) and Sarah Winchester of Lansing.
June 4
A girl to Allyson Hemgesberg and Brett Kominek of Owosso.
June 5
A girl to Paige Cunningham and Justin Naylor of Corunna.
A boy to Jessica (Smith) and Jason Cousino of Owosso.
June 6
A girl to Farrah Smith and Jacob Lorencz of New Lothrop.
June 8
A boy to Abigail and Nick Escobar of Flushing.
June 9
A boy to Kayla Collins and Ethan Saul of Morrice.
A girl to Ashley (Sebesta) and Shaun Bruno of Corunna.
A boy to Whitney Rains and Austin Harder of St. Johns.
June 10
A boy to Brandi (Carsten) and Jacob Gates of Owosso.
June 21
A girl to Alexis Grider and Aaron White of Owosso.
