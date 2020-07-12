OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
June 27
A girl to Teal Serbus and Kyle Medley of Ovid.
A girl to Kyleigh Goodwin and Nicholas Shaw of Owosso.
July 1
A boy to Allison Hicks and Christopher Tkaczyk of Vernon.
July 4
A girl to Alicia (Gosciniak) and Paul Kleeman of Owosso.
July 5
A girl to Brittany (Micka) and Scott Rubey of Owosso.
July 6
A girl to Kristi (Colborn) and James McKay of Corunna.
