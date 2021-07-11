OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
June 15
A girl to Anna (Wycoff) and Christopher Andrew Wenzlick.
June 18
A boy to Kendall Lovelady and Wesley Schmidtfranz
June 24
A boy to Darcy Kimble (Ellis) and Billy Klier
June 28
A boy to Kaitlyn (Morence) and Justin Depeal
June 29
A girl to Katie (Crockett) and Rikijo Gruzd
A girl to Danielle (Moody) and Tyler Bryan
July 1
A girl to Natasha (Cummings) and Joshua Jones
July 2
A girl to Jenna (Brown) and Jacob Collins
July 4
A girl to Emily Ade and Jeremy Boyd
July 5
A girl to Elizabeth (Schlicklin) and Christopher Donelson
A boy to Janelle Papenfuss and Doug Sheatzley
July 6
A boy to Megan (O’Malley) and Justin Collard
