OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:

June 15

A girl to Anna (Wycoff) and Christopher Andrew Wenzlick.

June 18

A boy to Kendall Lovelady and Wesley Schmidtfranz

June 24

A boy to Darcy Kimble (Ellis) and Billy Klier

June 28

A boy to Kaitlyn (Morence) and Justin Depeal

June 29

A girl to Katie (Crockett) and Rikijo Gruzd

A girl to Danielle (Moody) and Tyler Bryan

July 1

A girl to Natasha (Cummings) and Joshua Jones

July 2

A girl to Jenna (Brown) and Jacob Collins

July 4

A girl to Emily Ade and Jeremy Boyd

July 5

A girl to Elizabeth (Schlicklin) and Christopher Donelson

A boy to Janelle Papenfuss and Doug Sheatzley

July 6

A boy to Megan (O’Malley) and Justin Collard

