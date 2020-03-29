OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
March 16
A boy to Danielle (Starr) and Ben Kibby of Owosso.
March 23
A boy to Amanda (Burkhardt) and Brandon Shanafelt of Oakley.
March 24
A boy to Naomi (Hubbard) and Addam Simmons of Durand.
March 26
A boy to Nicole (Thomas) and Anthony Sumner of Durand.
