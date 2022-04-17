The following births were recently announced by Memorial Healthcare in Owosso:
April 10
A boy to Mylissa and Connor Sergent of Owosso
April 9
A girl to Jenessa Smith and Steven Wenzlick of Corunna
April 4
A boy to sabrina Stephens and Jack Reynolds of Mt. Morris
A boy to Tiffany Yaney and Michael Sutliff of Owosso
March 25
A girl to Tristan Matich and Mikel Hakes of Mt. Morris
A girl to Linsday Marcum of Owosso
March 17
A boy to Chloe Gray and Marshal Jorah of Chesaning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.