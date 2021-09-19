OWOSSO —The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
Aug. 22
A girl to Briana Warner and Justin Collen of Durand.
Sept. 1
A boy to Hayley Green and Dalton Fesko of National City.
A girl to Kourtney (Snider) and Westley Barrett of St. Johns.
Sept. 8
A boy to Alexa Adams and Cameron Gewirtz of Byron.
A boy to Kala Dausey and Sam Maldonado of Chesaning.
Sept. 9
A boy to Faith Barreras and Dakota Place of Perry.
Sept. 10
A girl to Sheila (Formales) and Frankie Deming of Owosso.
Sept. 13
A girl to Marley Holderman and Dustin Taylor of Owosso.
