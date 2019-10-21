n OWOSSO — The Following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
Oct. 12
A girl to Britney Jennings and Brandon Prater of Lennon.
Oct. 6
A boy to Angela (Marek) and Chris McLaughlin of Durand.
Oct. 4
A boy to Bobbi (Barton) and Corey Fuller of Owosso.
Oct. 3
A boy to Jessica Martin and Matthew Elliott of Owosso.
A girl to Shaleen Eisenhauer and Mitchell Dodge of Owosso.
n LEONARDTOWN, Maryland — The following birth was reported recently at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital:
Sept. 19
A boy to Jaclyn (Chapman) and William Kenney of California, Maryland.
