OWOSSO — The following births were recently reported by Memorial Healthcare:
Feb. 7
A boy to Jocelyn Sheridan and Timothy Lundy of Owosso.
Feb. 5
A girl to Hollie Matthews and T.J. Holley of Fowlerville.
Feb. 3
A boy to Keslie Tithof and Anthony Emmendorfer of Montrose.
Jan. 28
A boy to Angelica and Tyler Haubenstricker of Burton.
Jan. 27
A boy to Kristie and Theodore Cook of Vernon.
Jan. 26
A boy to Mollie Sawer and Tyler Korn of Owosso.
Jan. 22
A boy to Loren Moffitt of Owosso.
Jan. 20
A boy to Kayann Hammond and Josh Shepard of Lennon. No birthdate was specified; it was reported on Jan. 20.
Nov. 18
A boy to Cynthia Brown and Ashton Seah of Elsie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.