OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
April 14
A girl to Jordan (Reid) and Scott Cerveny of Owosso.
April 13
A girl to Kasey (Reed) and Ian Granger of Owosso.
April 3
A girl to Jewel (Mische) and Alister Kurzer of Owosso.
April 4
A girl to Marla (Wright) and Joe Blaharski of Corunna.
March 28
A boy to Nicky (Bucsi) and Craig Kukulis of Chesaning.
