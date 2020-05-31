OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
May 26
A girl to Kylie Visger and Ethan Byrnes.
May 25
A girl to Jaymee (Dempsey) and Gregg Hoffman of Owosso.
A girl to Crystal Harris and Jeremy Dowd of Flushing.
May 24
A girl to Amara Caraway and Branden Briggs of Ovid.
May 23
A girl to Tricia (Kushen) and David Rogers of Owosso.
May 21
A boy to Michelle (Hopkins) and Cristopher Matice of Perry.
A girl to Shanae (Tithof) Anderson.
May 20
A girl to Haley McMullen and Sven Hanson of Mt. Morris.
May 19
A boy to Hannah (Elford) and Kyl Ariss of Owosso.
