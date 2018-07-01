OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
June 26
A boy to Madison Orweller and Tyler Chavalia of Owosso.
June 25
A girl to Tiffany (Woosley) and Isaac Downing of Lennon.
June 23
A girl to Alyssa Miller and Jacob Young of Owosso.
June 21
A boy to Brenae (Moiles)Westphal of Ovid.
June 20
A boy to Shana (Pupava) and Justin Filkins of Flushing.
June 17
A boy to Angela Cisneros of Owosso.
June 15
A girl to Alsyha (Taylor) and Cameron Brewer of Owosso.
June 14
A girl to Laura Hutchinson and Derrick LeMarble of Owosso.
May 30
A girl to Alixandra (Fritzler) and Joshua Wissinger of St. Charles.
May 25
A girl to Crystal (Povinelli) and Gregory Osmer of Owosso.
May 14
A boy to Melani (Marroquin) and Brock Palen of Brighton.
