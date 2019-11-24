n OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
Nov. 19
A girl to Colleen (Cranshaw) and Paul Laurin III of New Lothrop.
Nov. 18
A girl to Kaitlyn (Sanders and Matthew Larsen of Owosso.
Nov. 17
A girl to Mikenna Damman and Michael Fisk of Owosso.
Nov. 13
A girl to Kelsey Alverson and Andrew Hettinger of St. Johns.
