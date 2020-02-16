Charlie and Karen Bald of Fort Mills, South Carolina, and Terry and Georgia Gregoricka of Owosso announce the engagement of Elizabeth Bald and Terry Gregoricka Jr.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of the University of South Carolina. She currently works as a distribution manager for a security glazing company in Charleston, South Carolina.
The groom-to-be is a graduate of Corunna High School, as well as a graduate of Michigan Technological University, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. He currently works for Nucor Steel in Charleston, South Carolina.
A wedding date of Aug, 14, 2020, has been set. The wedding will take place in Frankfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.