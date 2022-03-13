Tim and Tricia Alderman, of Owosso, and Barb and Gary Hoppes of Portland announce the engagement of their children, Alison Alderman and Mathias Hoppes.
Alison Alderman is a graduate of Owosso High School and received her nursing degree from the University of Detroit Mercy. She is employed at The Meijer Heart Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Matt Hoppes is a graduate of Portland High School and Michigan State University. He received his nursing degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is employed at the Helen DeVos Children’s hospital in Grand Rapids.
A November 2022 wedding is planned.
