Driskell-Maylum

Allison Driskell and Kirk Maylum II, both of Grand Blanc, are planning a Sept. 25, 2021, wedding.
The bride-elect, the daughter of Wayne and Jacqualyn Driskell, of Byron, is a 2011 Byron High School graduate. She also graduated from Douglas J Aveda Institute in 2013.
She is employed by Fenton Winery and Brewery.
The groom-to-be is the son of Kirk and Michelle Maylum, of Byron. He is a 2010 Byron graduate. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Michigan-Flint in 2015.
He currently works at Ciao Italian Bistro and Wine Bar in Fenton.
