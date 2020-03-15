Terry and Georgia Gregoricka, of Owosso, and Joseph and Maureen McCrandall, of Burton, announce the engagement of Georgia Ann Gregoricka and Joshua McCrandall.
The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Williamston High School, and a 2017 graduate of the University of Alabama.
She currently works as a marketing director for Vehicle City Harley-Davidson in Flint township and also serves as head coach for Corunna’s JV girls basketball team.
The groom-to-be is a 2011 graduate of Bentley High School, and a 2014 graduate of Lansing Community College.
He currently works as a journeyman lineman for Consumers Energy in Alma.
A wedding date of July 31, 2021, has been set. The wedding will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
