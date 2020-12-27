Anders-Cantu

Michael Anders and Angie McDonough, of Corunna and Lennon, respectively, and Nazario and Lisa Cantu, of Owosso, announce the engagement of Ashley Marie Anders and Derek Mana Cantu.
The bride-to-be is a 2008 graduate of Corunna High School. She currently works as a receptionist for the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (SRESD).
The groom-to-be is a 2006 graduate of Corunna High School. He currently works as a roofer for National Roofing.
A wedding date of July, 24, 2021, has been set. The wedding will take place at Graham Banquet Center in Laingsburg.
