CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently at the Shiawassee County Clerk’s office.

Kyle Smith and Aline Yatziri Rios Rosas

Summer Lynn Geers and Matthew J. Perrin

Lindsey Sue Waswick and Jeremy Thomas Harris

Person Rochon Cole and Kai James Boettcher

Douglas Clyde McBean and Joan Elvenia Ruth McMullen

April Marie Cummings and Jamie Lynn Holley

Mathew Robert Hartwick Jr. and Tabitha Lynn Desnoyers

Richard Lee Drew and Evelyn Jane Quigley

Curtis Ray Blair and Glenda Sue Woodworth

Dennis J. Luznak Jr. and Heather Marie Thompson

Stephen Erwin Kreger and Kelly Ann Kremhelmer

Holly Hottois and Nicholas John Combs

Devin Wayne Peters and Rikki Marie Dupuis

Megan Paige Hagerty and Tober LeeOlin West

Marisa Lee Osborn and Evan Dale Ormsby

Aaron Philip Klockziem and Elizabeth Michelle McNees

Elijah Joshua Johnson and Autumn Marie Adkins

Daneil Roy Emans and Cathy Ann Sprague

Mercedes Lynn Chatterson and Dellen Lee Stickler

Glenn Marshall Henson and Julie Ann Chapko

Sammantha Ann Marie Margetson and Deven Scott Stone

Nicholas Robert Glisch and Allison Sue Soldan

Mickel Elizabeth Fleming and Michael Lloyd Soldan

Cody Hunter Schmalz and Lauren Renae Watson

Mark Alan Rothwell Jr. and Krystal Anne Welninski

Alexzander Carlton Mclellan and Cortney Marie Bofysil

Joshua Lee Shepard and Kayann Marie Hammond

Haylee Raquel Knight and Joseph Robert Maxwell

John Leo Van Agen and Stephanie Nicole Partido

Aaron Edward Dean and Adrianna Elizabeth Nance

Dennis Charles Schafer and Lisa Jean Campbell

Gerry R Porter and Hailie Nicole Hogan-Wilson

Stephanie Elizabeth Sutherland and Abram Ralph Fisk

Norman Robert Barnes and Teri Lynn Fisher

Erica Lynn Pennington and Jason Neil Denton

Makenna Taylor Chrzan and Jonathan James Crambell

Delisa Angeline Tessmer and Edward LeMayne Taylor Ill

Melodie Jean Hewitt and Richard Michael Bowman

Abdullah Ahmad Awamleh and Yan Hong Tan

Jack Robert Thayer and Katelyn Lee Kincaid

Anthony Michael Bader and Dawn Marie Temple

Gerald Leon Draper III and Cassidy Jane Raymond

Brian Matthew Barnum Jr. and Carly Jean Holland

Melinda Jean McKay and Terry Charles Howard

