CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently at the Shiawassee County Clerk’s office.
Kyle Smith and Aline Yatziri Rios Rosas
Summer Lynn Geers and Matthew J. Perrin
Lindsey Sue Waswick and Jeremy Thomas Harris
Person Rochon Cole and Kai James Boettcher
Douglas Clyde McBean and Joan Elvenia Ruth McMullen
April Marie Cummings and Jamie Lynn Holley
Mathew Robert Hartwick Jr. and Tabitha Lynn Desnoyers
Richard Lee Drew and Evelyn Jane Quigley
Curtis Ray Blair and Glenda Sue Woodworth
Dennis J. Luznak Jr. and Heather Marie Thompson
Stephen Erwin Kreger and Kelly Ann Kremhelmer
Holly Hottois and Nicholas John Combs
Devin Wayne Peters and Rikki Marie Dupuis
Megan Paige Hagerty and Tober LeeOlin West
Marisa Lee Osborn and Evan Dale Ormsby
Aaron Philip Klockziem and Elizabeth Michelle McNees
Elijah Joshua Johnson and Autumn Marie Adkins
Daneil Roy Emans and Cathy Ann Sprague
Mercedes Lynn Chatterson and Dellen Lee Stickler
Glenn Marshall Henson and Julie Ann Chapko
Sammantha Ann Marie Margetson and Deven Scott Stone
Nicholas Robert Glisch and Allison Sue Soldan
Mickel Elizabeth Fleming and Michael Lloyd Soldan
Cody Hunter Schmalz and Lauren Renae Watson
Mark Alan Rothwell Jr. and Krystal Anne Welninski
Alexzander Carlton Mclellan and Cortney Marie Bofysil
Joshua Lee Shepard and Kayann Marie Hammond
Haylee Raquel Knight and Joseph Robert Maxwell
John Leo Van Agen and Stephanie Nicole Partido
Aaron Edward Dean and Adrianna Elizabeth Nance
Dennis Charles Schafer and Lisa Jean Campbell
Gerry R Porter and Hailie Nicole Hogan-Wilson
Stephanie Elizabeth Sutherland and Abram Ralph Fisk
Norman Robert Barnes and Teri Lynn Fisher
Erica Lynn Pennington and Jason Neil Denton
Makenna Taylor Chrzan and Jonathan James Crambell
Delisa Angeline Tessmer and Edward LeMayne Taylor Ill
Melodie Jean Hewitt and Richard Michael Bowman
Abdullah Ahmad Awamleh and Yan Hong Tan
Jack Robert Thayer and Katelyn Lee Kincaid
Anthony Michael Bader and Dawn Marie Temple
Gerald Leon Draper III and Cassidy Jane Raymond
Brian Matthew Barnum Jr. and Carly Jean Holland
Melinda Jean McKay and Terry Charles Howard
