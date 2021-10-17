CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were recorded at the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office.

James Alan BeDen and Teresa Ann Skaryd

Nichole Marie Richardson and Christian Ray McGuire

Brandy Lynn Cook and Mitchell Logan Robinson

Joseph Thomas Dvorak and Ashley Christine Hollers-Huff

Katelyn Jo Webster and Joshua Vernon Dean

Nicholas James Jones and Katie Elizabeth Ordiway

James Michael Bignell Jr and Yvonne May Binschus

Daniel Wayne Edmonson and Samantha Lynn Powell

Amy Patricia Molnar and Brendan Lee Finkbeiner

Jacob Steven Hicks and Riley Michelle Schoendorf

Suzanne Therese Amaya and James Ryan Rappuhn

Jasae Venus Lowe and Collin Anthony Willett

Brady Collin Haba and Megan Lorraine Baumgartner

Randall Dennis Sweet and Jill Renee Hatt

Rashelle Rae Ocenasek and Zackary Jerome Eubanks

Cassandra Kay Lavery and Shane Michael Gale

Kasandra Lee Armstrong and Zachary Joseph Thomas Scott

Shawna Marguerite Groulx and Torey James Birchmeier

Jacalyn Virginia Wilmot and Marcus James Sutton

Christopher Curtis Flannery and Misty Greene

Adam Barstow Clements and Brittany Jo Elliott

Melanie Renee Rubin and Robert Feldkamp Moore

Kristine Noel Boozer and Russell James Rudzis

Nicholas John Ketchum and Mira Shawna Garland

Molly Anne Tipton and Trevor Jordan Morris

Shelby Lynn Goodwin and Anthony Charles Foster

Colton James Perkins and April Lyn Himmelein

Clarice Elizabeth Hibbard and Jacob Theodore Gaines

Joseph Alan Warner and Mikaela Marie Steffens

Dillon Andrew Phelps and Alexis Lea Smith

Joshua Patrick Somerville and Ashlee Nichole Burns

Sarah Mae Stickel and Jeffery David Nohel Jr

Kelli Jo Cotton and Jordan Reann Perrin

Katelynn Maria Rowell and Johnathon Daniel Wiseley

Adam James McClusky and Tailor Nicole Warner

Suzanne Kay Henson and James Edward Mayo Jr

Geoffrey Blake Hinkle and Courtney Anne Pierce

Danielle Sharee Stanley and Korey Evan Sumbera

Erica Ann Baldwin and Mark Alan Moorhous II

Stephanie Lynn Pionk and Ryan Richard Davis

Jacob Anthony Fero and Tara Lynn DeMott

Jordan Daniel Johnson and Morgan Leigh McKay

Lloyd Albert Dilley and Joy Esther Harrison

Rebekah Danielle Lamoureux and Dakota Patrick Harkess

Charles James Carlson Ill and Christina Marie Birge

Hannah Lynn Armstrong and Paul Evan Williams

Nicholas Frank Anderson and Julie Marie Sloan

Kari Ann Tjernagel and Joshua Paul Obert

Johnna-Rae Dianne Cassity and Nathan William Parker

Jordyn Richel Harris and Ryan Richard Smith

Joseph Francis Meininger III and Hannah Elizabeth Dean

Joseph Frank Tersigni-Witham III and Narissa Denise Sawyer

Joseph Scott Lipovsky and Alyssa Ann Yerian

Kyle John Farren and Grace Elizabeth DeYoung

Laura Elizabeth Atkinson and Thomas John Nelson

Leslie Marie Slocum and Scott Rodger Kushion

Madison Marie Moorman and Justin Lee Maine

Mikalene Elise Hiatt and Kyle Patrick Neathery

Morgan Rain Gentner and Andrew James Dice

Rachael Elizabeth Rucklos and Justin Timothy Jones

Salina Renee Mantini and Brandon Jeffery Goward

Bobbie Jane Lamar and Dwight Douglas Dilley

Samantha Jolie Cook and Jacob Bryant Novinski

Sarah Katie Hynes and Gerald Allen Root Jr.

Timothy Joseph Moody Jr. and Cassandra Renee Durand

Troy William Stobaugh and Mieka Marie Winnie

William Hobart Harrison and Robbin Renee Irish

Melena Marie Downing and Donald Ray Smith Ill

Alyssa Marie Abendroth and Marcus Michael Allen

Andrea Claire Southard and Austin John Wilson

Anna Marie Hansen and Sean Timothy Fulco

Anthony Joe Bancroft and Kelsey Lynn Marion

Ashle Starr Longroy and Alexander Edward Merritt

Ashley Lynn Ellis and Hubert Dean Whisnant Jr

Blaize Mackenzie Baumgartner and David Mark Hauge

Brandon Ash Everts and Crysta Kay Spivey

Brandy Renee Ryckman and William Scott Lopez

Joseph Michael Pletcher and Dawn Marie Whidden

Cheyenne Marie Craycraft and Randy Joseph Sneed

Christina Renee Hendrickson and Deric Alexander Matrau

Cody Lynn Romanczuk and Chelsie Marie Allen

Corey Jon Martin and Grace Louise Carter

Andrew Louis Eddington and Karmin Blake Mazzocchi

Danielle Lynn Grider and Matthew Alfred Spagnuolo

Douglas Robert Vander Jagt and Debra Lynn Sutter

Dylan Ray Corp and Lillian Kay Harvey

Tanya Leola Bliss and David Brian LeClair

Elise Marie Skierski and Dominick Andrew Reed

Heather Mae Rohdy and Jeffrey Scott Sarrazin

David Russell Arnett and Rachel Renee Leykauf

Homer Ernest Bennett II and Denise Anne Gagnon

Jared B Jackson and Lauren Ann Graham

Joan Pacana Semillano and Kyle Nazario Cantu

John James-Edward Moore and Kenzie Leigh Turk

Kevin William Frank and Pamela Lynn Plakas

Megan Marie Prchlik and Michael Anthony Floria III

Tamara Sue Hess-Sparks and Annette Joyce Belonga

Kelsie Janel Beacham and Nicholas Daniel Butcher

Emily Grace Bruza and Brenden Charles Dahle

Kyle James Fox and Michaela Holly Putnam

Ashley Marie Anders and Derek Mana Cantu

Daniel Martin Croutch and Bridget Marie Stanley

Rene Lynn Fredrick and Benjamin Glen Culp

Jeffrey David Slee and Monica Marie Riley

Garrett James Goulet and Shirley Melissa Grzesiek

Mykala Elizabeth Palmer and Cody Allen Bowles

Kimberly Nicole Tracy and Zane Alec Shay

Cori Lynn Nickels and Kimberly Marie Warner

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.