CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were recorded at the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office.
James Alan BeDen and Teresa Ann Skaryd
Nichole Marie Richardson and Christian Ray McGuire
Brandy Lynn Cook and Mitchell Logan Robinson
Joseph Thomas Dvorak and Ashley Christine Hollers-Huff
Katelyn Jo Webster and Joshua Vernon Dean
Nicholas James Jones and Katie Elizabeth Ordiway
James Michael Bignell Jr and Yvonne May Binschus
Daniel Wayne Edmonson and Samantha Lynn Powell
Amy Patricia Molnar and Brendan Lee Finkbeiner
Jacob Steven Hicks and Riley Michelle Schoendorf
Suzanne Therese Amaya and James Ryan Rappuhn
Jasae Venus Lowe and Collin Anthony Willett
Brady Collin Haba and Megan Lorraine Baumgartner
Randall Dennis Sweet and Jill Renee Hatt
Rashelle Rae Ocenasek and Zackary Jerome Eubanks
Cassandra Kay Lavery and Shane Michael Gale
Kasandra Lee Armstrong and Zachary Joseph Thomas Scott
Shawna Marguerite Groulx and Torey James Birchmeier
Jacalyn Virginia Wilmot and Marcus James Sutton
Christopher Curtis Flannery and Misty Greene
Adam Barstow Clements and Brittany Jo Elliott
Melanie Renee Rubin and Robert Feldkamp Moore
Kristine Noel Boozer and Russell James Rudzis
Nicholas John Ketchum and Mira Shawna Garland
Molly Anne Tipton and Trevor Jordan Morris
Shelby Lynn Goodwin and Anthony Charles Foster
Colton James Perkins and April Lyn Himmelein
Clarice Elizabeth Hibbard and Jacob Theodore Gaines
Joseph Alan Warner and Mikaela Marie Steffens
Dillon Andrew Phelps and Alexis Lea Smith
Joshua Patrick Somerville and Ashlee Nichole Burns
Sarah Mae Stickel and Jeffery David Nohel Jr
Kelli Jo Cotton and Jordan Reann Perrin
Katelynn Maria Rowell and Johnathon Daniel Wiseley
Adam James McClusky and Tailor Nicole Warner
Suzanne Kay Henson and James Edward Mayo Jr
Geoffrey Blake Hinkle and Courtney Anne Pierce
Danielle Sharee Stanley and Korey Evan Sumbera
Erica Ann Baldwin and Mark Alan Moorhous II
Stephanie Lynn Pionk and Ryan Richard Davis
Jacob Anthony Fero and Tara Lynn DeMott
Jordan Daniel Johnson and Morgan Leigh McKay
Lloyd Albert Dilley and Joy Esther Harrison
Rebekah Danielle Lamoureux and Dakota Patrick Harkess
Charles James Carlson Ill and Christina Marie Birge
Hannah Lynn Armstrong and Paul Evan Williams
Nicholas Frank Anderson and Julie Marie Sloan
Kari Ann Tjernagel and Joshua Paul Obert
Johnna-Rae Dianne Cassity and Nathan William Parker
Jordyn Richel Harris and Ryan Richard Smith
Joseph Francis Meininger III and Hannah Elizabeth Dean
Joseph Frank Tersigni-Witham III and Narissa Denise Sawyer
Joseph Scott Lipovsky and Alyssa Ann Yerian
Kyle John Farren and Grace Elizabeth DeYoung
Laura Elizabeth Atkinson and Thomas John Nelson
Leslie Marie Slocum and Scott Rodger Kushion
Madison Marie Moorman and Justin Lee Maine
Mikalene Elise Hiatt and Kyle Patrick Neathery
Morgan Rain Gentner and Andrew James Dice
Rachael Elizabeth Rucklos and Justin Timothy Jones
Salina Renee Mantini and Brandon Jeffery Goward
Bobbie Jane Lamar and Dwight Douglas Dilley
Samantha Jolie Cook and Jacob Bryant Novinski
Sarah Katie Hynes and Gerald Allen Root Jr.
Timothy Joseph Moody Jr. and Cassandra Renee Durand
Troy William Stobaugh and Mieka Marie Winnie
William Hobart Harrison and Robbin Renee Irish
Melena Marie Downing and Donald Ray Smith Ill
Alyssa Marie Abendroth and Marcus Michael Allen
Andrea Claire Southard and Austin John Wilson
Anna Marie Hansen and Sean Timothy Fulco
Anthony Joe Bancroft and Kelsey Lynn Marion
Ashle Starr Longroy and Alexander Edward Merritt
Ashley Lynn Ellis and Hubert Dean Whisnant Jr
Blaize Mackenzie Baumgartner and David Mark Hauge
Brandon Ash Everts and Crysta Kay Spivey
Brandy Renee Ryckman and William Scott Lopez
Joseph Michael Pletcher and Dawn Marie Whidden
Cheyenne Marie Craycraft and Randy Joseph Sneed
Christina Renee Hendrickson and Deric Alexander Matrau
Cody Lynn Romanczuk and Chelsie Marie Allen
Corey Jon Martin and Grace Louise Carter
Andrew Louis Eddington and Karmin Blake Mazzocchi
Danielle Lynn Grider and Matthew Alfred Spagnuolo
Douglas Robert Vander Jagt and Debra Lynn Sutter
Dylan Ray Corp and Lillian Kay Harvey
Tanya Leola Bliss and David Brian LeClair
Elise Marie Skierski and Dominick Andrew Reed
Heather Mae Rohdy and Jeffrey Scott Sarrazin
David Russell Arnett and Rachel Renee Leykauf
Homer Ernest Bennett II and Denise Anne Gagnon
Jared B Jackson and Lauren Ann Graham
Joan Pacana Semillano and Kyle Nazario Cantu
John James-Edward Moore and Kenzie Leigh Turk
Kevin William Frank and Pamela Lynn Plakas
Megan Marie Prchlik and Michael Anthony Floria III
Tamara Sue Hess-Sparks and Annette Joyce Belonga
Kelsie Janel Beacham and Nicholas Daniel Butcher
Emily Grace Bruza and Brenden Charles Dahle
Kyle James Fox and Michaela Holly Putnam
Ashley Marie Anders and Derek Mana Cantu
Daniel Martin Croutch and Bridget Marie Stanley
Rene Lynn Fredrick and Benjamin Glen Culp
Jeffrey David Slee and Monica Marie Riley
Garrett James Goulet and Shirley Melissa Grzesiek
Mykala Elizabeth Palmer and Cody Allen Bowles
Kimberly Nicole Tracy and Zane Alec Shay
Cori Lynn Nickels and Kimberly Marie Warner
