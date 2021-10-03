Anders-Cantu

Ashley Marie Anders and Derek Mana Cantu were married July 24, 2021, at the Graham Banquet Center in Laingsburg.
Nicole Arntson, an ordained minster and the bride’s aunt, performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Angie and Karl McDonough of Lennon, and Michael and Colleen Anders of Corunna.
She is a 2008 graduate of Corunna High School. She is a receptionist for the Shiawassee RESD.
The groom is a 2006 graduate of Corunna High School. He is a plasma table operator at RWI.
Cantu is the son of Nazario and Lisa Cantu of Owosso.
The wedding party included maid of honor Makayla Chrzan of Bancroft, and bridesmaids Hollie Wise of Morrice, Haleigh Guyski of Owosso, Jordann Givens of Davison, Chelsea Anders of Cape Coral, Florida, Joann Semillano of Durand.
The flower girl was Ellison Givens of Davison.
The best man was Kyle Cantu of Durand, and the groomsmen were Matt White of Swartz Creek, Tyler Willard of Owosso, Ryan Eastman of Owosso, Michael Anders of Owosso and Ryan Anders of Cape Coral, Florida.
Ushers were Tristen Bupp and Ross Converse, and the ring bearer was Cohen Pilliod of Durand.
Music was provided by by DJ Nikki.
