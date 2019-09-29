CORUNNA — The following wedding licenses were filed with the Shiawassee County Clerk recently:

Katherine Anne Wenz and James Vincent Browe

Lindsey Rae Pirochta and Andrew Lawrence Price

Joel Douglas Little and Tara Sue Ferris

Jesse Edward Mroz and Cassie Jo Kauffman

Oscar Armando Velazquez Roman and Savannah Rose Koch

William Paul Mccaslin and Caitlin Sue Green

Kristin Nichole Jones and Jason Alan Rogers

Kelle Arron Edmen Schultz and Amber Lynn Rose

Justin Daniel Pettit and Megan Ann-Marie Gallard

Thomas Morgan Smith and Catlynn Kelli Robinson

Nicholas James Bird and Alisha Louise Rock

Branden Scott Cunningham and Amanda Kay Hall

Donald James Pease Jr. and Amber Forsyth Dahl

Preston Philip Woolford and Myriah Lynn Huffman

Christopher Scott Zimmerman and Lindsey Ann Bowers

Jared Nathaniel Conner and Desirae Chanell Schafer

Lacey Noel Wilson and Matthew Lee Smith

Martin Lee Beacham Jr. and Alison Leslie Ackerman

Joseph Ryan Hamilton and Linay Michelle Torok

Zackary Joseph Malachowski and Kaitlyn Michele Welsh

David Cole Freeman and Dilyn L Lafleur

Kevin James Meksula and Angel Marie Canfield

Carl Lee Brooks and Bridget Marie Sari

Norcellden Louis Edward Daniels and Brittany Ann McClintic

Johnny Austin McCoy and Bobbie Ann Farren

Gregory Joseph Strauss and Kelly Jo Martin

Tucker Edward Stehlik and Amanda Ann Humpf

Julie Ann Taylor and Eric Richard Mott

Justin Wayne Scott and Cheryl Lee Smith

Curt Eric Geisenhaver and Kathryn Sue Lucius

Christopher Wayne Baron and Tiffany Rae Smelser

Paul Edward Gilbert and Ashley Ann Taphouse

Cody Jordan Clymer and Skylar Lynnae Skeels

John Robert Winkler and Kayla Nicole Cooper

Matthew David Berger and Tahlya Marie Putt

Cecil Ward and Jeanine Marie Waggoner

Matthew Michael Slogor and Kasandra Lynn Birchmeier

Gregory Dean Sprague II and Traci Rachele Wilhlem

Matthew James Inman and Shauna Lynn Holiday

Bonham Fredrick Hollis and Chelsea Lynn Beatty

Jeremy James Watz and Richelle Lynn Orweller

Lazar Allen Cole and Veronica Taylor Thompson

Scott Thomas Sovis and Julie Christine Creighton

Morgan Elizabeth Sholty and Caleb Lira Gutzki

Paige Nicole Demo and Darrin Lee Wright Jr.

Theodore Henry Hebert and Kelli Louise Murphy

