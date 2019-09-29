CORUNNA — The following wedding licenses were filed with the Shiawassee County Clerk recently:
Katherine Anne Wenz and James Vincent Browe
Lindsey Rae Pirochta and Andrew Lawrence Price
Joel Douglas Little and Tara Sue Ferris
Jesse Edward Mroz and Cassie Jo Kauffman
Oscar Armando Velazquez Roman and Savannah Rose Koch
William Paul Mccaslin and Caitlin Sue Green
Kristin Nichole Jones and Jason Alan Rogers
Kelle Arron Edmen Schultz and Amber Lynn Rose
Justin Daniel Pettit and Megan Ann-Marie Gallard
Thomas Morgan Smith and Catlynn Kelli Robinson
Nicholas James Bird and Alisha Louise Rock
Branden Scott Cunningham and Amanda Kay Hall
Donald James Pease Jr. and Amber Forsyth Dahl
Preston Philip Woolford and Myriah Lynn Huffman
Christopher Scott Zimmerman and Lindsey Ann Bowers
Jared Nathaniel Conner and Desirae Chanell Schafer
Lacey Noel Wilson and Matthew Lee Smith
Martin Lee Beacham Jr. and Alison Leslie Ackerman
Joseph Ryan Hamilton and Linay Michelle Torok
Zackary Joseph Malachowski and Kaitlyn Michele Welsh
David Cole Freeman and Dilyn L Lafleur
Kevin James Meksula and Angel Marie Canfield
Carl Lee Brooks and Bridget Marie Sari
Norcellden Louis Edward Daniels and Brittany Ann McClintic
Johnny Austin McCoy and Bobbie Ann Farren
Gregory Joseph Strauss and Kelly Jo Martin
Tucker Edward Stehlik and Amanda Ann Humpf
Julie Ann Taylor and Eric Richard Mott
Justin Wayne Scott and Cheryl Lee Smith
Curt Eric Geisenhaver and Kathryn Sue Lucius
Christopher Wayne Baron and Tiffany Rae Smelser
Paul Edward Gilbert and Ashley Ann Taphouse
Cody Jordan Clymer and Skylar Lynnae Skeels
John Robert Winkler and Kayla Nicole Cooper
Matthew David Berger and Tahlya Marie Putt
Cecil Ward and Jeanine Marie Waggoner
Matthew Michael Slogor and Kasandra Lynn Birchmeier
Gregory Dean Sprague II and Traci Rachele Wilhlem
Matthew James Inman and Shauna Lynn Holiday
Bonham Fredrick Hollis and Chelsea Lynn Beatty
Jeremy James Watz and Richelle Lynn Orweller
Lazar Allen Cole and Veronica Taylor Thompson
Scott Thomas Sovis and Julie Christine Creighton
Morgan Elizabeth Sholty and Caleb Lira Gutzki
Paige Nicole Demo and Darrin Lee Wright Jr.
Theodore Henry Hebert and Kelli Louise Murphy
