Kyrke-Smith - Kain

Maedleine Kyrke-Smith and Robert Kain were married Sept. 14, 2019, at The Church of the Dirt, Empire Pass, in Park City, Utah.
The bride is the daughter of Tricia and Michael Kyrke-Smith of Wellington, New Zealand. She is a doctoral graduate of the University of Otago, and a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Utah.
The groom is the son of Lynn and Robert Kain of East Lansing. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and a partner in Snow Country Limousine in Park City.
The couple hosted a reception at Daniel Ranch, Heber City, Utah. They resident in Salt Lake City, and enjoy traveling, skiing and running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.