CORUNNA — The following wedding licenses were obtained at the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office from March 1 to 31:

Danyale Allen Zimmers and Shereen Marie Ackerman

Christopher Matthew Schrader and Shirley Ann Elkins

Tanner Evan McHan and Amanda Renee Sherman

Joseph Ryan Hamilton and Linay Michelle Torok

Eric Matthew Podolan and Linda Dean Schmidt

John Edward Podsiadlik and Ursela Marie Milkiewicz

Jacob Paul Waters and Nori Ann Gall

Kathryn Elizabeth Hamilton and Sean David Zander

Jason Ryan Hittle and Kayla Ann Cooper

Frederick Jerome Wade and Nicole Ann Denike

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.