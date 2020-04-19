CORUNNA — The following wedding licenses were obtained at the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office from March 1 to 31:
Danyale Allen Zimmers and Shereen Marie Ackerman
Christopher Matthew Schrader and Shirley Ann Elkins
Tanner Evan McHan and Amanda Renee Sherman
Joseph Ryan Hamilton and Linay Michelle Torok
Eric Matthew Podolan and Linda Dean Schmidt
John Edward Podsiadlik and Ursela Marie Milkiewicz
Jacob Paul Waters and Nori Ann Gall
Kathryn Elizabeth Hamilton and Sean David Zander
Jason Ryan Hittle and Kayla Ann Cooper
Frederick Jerome Wade and Nicole Ann Denike
