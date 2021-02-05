The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Corunna boys swim team came up just short Thursday, falling 92-88 to Swartz Creek/Flushing.
“It came down to the final event, the 400-yard free relay, and we ran out of gas,” Cavaliers head coach Camron Nellis said.
Corunna’s Ayden Henry won the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 20.62 seconds) and the 500 free (6:32.89).
Other winners for Corunna were Grant Kerry (50 free, 23.42), Jackson Reid (100 backstroke, 1:13.56) and the 200 free relay team of Kerry, Xavier Staubs, Calvin Cody and Kai Heck (1:44.60).
Chesaning 109, Ovid-Elsie 60
CHESANING — Drew Beckman led the way Thursday for Chesaning in a victory over Ovid-Elsie.
Beckman won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 8.49 seconds) and the 500 free (5:59.37). Other first-place performers for Chesaning were Sophie Grover (200 individual medley, 2:40.74), Kaden Liebrock (50-free (25.26), Caleb Chalco (100-free (1:01.35) and Gwen Lapine (100 backstroke, 1:12.91).
The Indians also won the 200 medley relay, the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay.
