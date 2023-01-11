LAINGSBURG — On Coaches vs. Cancer Night, the Laingsburg boys basketball team stormed to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the CMAC with a 63-31 victory over Bath.
Junior Zander Woodruff scored 21 points for the Wolfpack while his senior brother, Eli Woodruff, scored 18 for the Wolfpack.
DeVondre Chandler scored 18 points for Bath (1-4, 0-3).
Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said that $9,347.88 was raised ($7,324.88 for Laingsburg and $2,023 for Bath). This money will go directly to the American Cancer Society, Morrill said.
Durand 73, Mt. Morris 60
DURAND — Austin Kelley scored 27 points and Gabe Lynn had his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, as Durand topped Mt. Morris 73-60 Tuesday.
The Railroaders improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Durand will travel to Chesaning Friday in a battle of MMAC unbeatens. Alex Bruni and Kwin Knapp both scored six points for Durand.
Mt. Morris fell to 5-3, 3-3 marks.
Ovid-Elsie 56, Byron 23
BYRON — Clay Wittenberg scored 15 points with six rebounds, five steals and three blocks to lead Ovid-Elsie past Byron, 56-23, Tuesday.
The Marauders (6-1, 4-1 MMAC) got eight points and two steals from Logan Thompson and five points apiece from Braxton Stenger, Jamison Custer, Tryce Tokar and Bruce Thornton.
“We jumped out to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz. “Defensively we did a really nice job of turning Byron over, which gave us some transition opportunities. It was also great to see 11 of our guys get into the scoresheet.”
Byron, 1-6, 1-5 MMAC, was led by Owen Thomas, with eight points, five rebounds and a block. Reece Arndt had seven rebounds and Trevor Ritter and Nathan Erdman each scored five points.
Goodrich 69, Corunna 54
GOODRICH — Wyatt Bower scored 15 points but Corunna fell to Goodrich 69-54 Tuesday on the road.
The Martians improved to 6-0 and 3-0 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Corunna — getting 11 points from Brevin Boilore and 10 from Parker Isham — fell to 6-2 and 2-1 in the Flint Metro Stars. Peyton TerMeer scored nine points for Corunna.
Brandon 60, Owosso 27
ORTONVILLE — Nathan Parson scored eight points while Justin Johnson scored five but Owosso fell to Brandon, 60-27, Tuesday.
The Trojans (0-10, 0-3 Flint Metro Stars) got five rebounds from Carter Miculka and four points apiece from Andrew Lewis and Mikey Combs.
Brandon improved to 4-3 and 2-1 marks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ovid-Elsie 58, Byron 14
BYRON — Hailee Campbell recorded her first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Ovid-Elsie improved to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the MMAC by beating Byron 58-14 Tuesday.
Ava Bates scored 12 points with four rebounds while Braeden Tokar had nine points and Evalyn Cole and Ellyanna Carman scored eight and six points, respectively.
Byron (2-8, 0-6) got six points from Reese Forgie and six rebounds, three points and two assists from Jordan Huhn. Kiera Conlen had three steals and three rebounds.
Owosso 68, Brandon 48
OWOSSO — Owosso picked up its fourth straight victory — 68-48 over Brandon Tuesday thanks to four double-digit scorers.
Skotti Ball-Duley delivered 22 points, six assists and five steals while Danica Dwyer had 20 points and six assists. Reese Thayer added 16 points and two steals while Peyton Spicer had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Owosso improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the Flint Metro Stars.
Brandon fell to 3-6 and 2-5.
Goodrich 63, Corunna 30
GOODRICH — Unbeaten and No. 6-ranked Goodrich defeated Corunna, 63-30, Tuesday.
Goodrich improved to 9-0 and 6-0 in the Flint Metro Stars while Corunna slipped to 5-4 and 2-3 in league play.
Sydnie Gillett scored 16 points for the Cavaliers while Corunna teammate Jenna Bauman scored six points.
Lakewood 45, Perry 24
PERRY — The Ramblers dropped a 45-24 outcome to Lakewood Tuesday.
Perry fell to 2-7 overall and 0-4 in the GLAC.
Lakewood improved to 7-1 and 3-0 in league play.
No other details were available at press time.
