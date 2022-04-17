The Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office announced the following marriages for the month of March:

Jessica Ray Goins and Dakota James-Allen Taylor

Dana Marie Barker and Douglas Alan Sexton

Karla Rudd Wheeler and Frank William Harris

Angelina Kay Weber and Nathan Tyler Lutze

Lavonn May Siminski and John Beebe

Christopher Lee Cross and Angela Cher Harrington

Bradley James Gibbs and Breanna Rae Worthington

Amanda Jo Mazen and Adam John Slasinski

Brnady Renee Ryckman and William Scott Lopez

Kenneth Milton Street and Angel Sue Potter

Shawn Allan Cluckley and Erika Marie Markey

Alan Dale brown and Vickie Linn Humble

Nancy Nicole Saunders and breckin Scott VanHouten

Hope Rachell Dunlap and Gabriel Angel Torres

Nathan Anthony Davis and Renee Michelle Goings

Mark Anthony Honeycutt and Regina Renee Britton

Randy Thomas Ladiski and Ana Lucia Sequeira Castro

Ashle Starr Longroy and Alexander Edward Merritt

Jamie Marie Heise and Arthur James Serre

Kimberley Jean Hundt and Scott Randall McIntosh

Antionette Ann Earl and Ernest Joseph Colburn Jr.

Joel Todd Carter and Kaylie Elizabeth Stripling

Brette Marie Brown and Jospeh Michael Jacobs

Tristan Matthew Snell and Joanna Kay Barbee

Calvin Rhoads Manville and Rebecca Ann Ochmpuagh

Kaylei Faith Dennis and Corey Russel Martin Jr.

Mollee Lynn Allen and Dustyn Shawn DeLong

Jessica Ann Nelson and Justin Dean Mills

James Hamilton Dulebohn and Lorris Jo Melling

Ricardo Daniel Rodriguez-Quintero and Maria Gilmond-Simons

Cassie Elizabeth Jorae and Johnathan Harold Dinius

Jacob James Pahssen and Samantha Jordan Reeves

Connor Jeffrey Barnes and Charity Lynn Smith

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.