The Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office announced the following marriages for the month of March:
Jessica Ray Goins and Dakota James-Allen Taylor
Dana Marie Barker and Douglas Alan Sexton
Karla Rudd Wheeler and Frank William Harris
Angelina Kay Weber and Nathan Tyler Lutze
Lavonn May Siminski and John Beebe
Christopher Lee Cross and Angela Cher Harrington
Bradley James Gibbs and Breanna Rae Worthington
Amanda Jo Mazen and Adam John Slasinski
Brnady Renee Ryckman and William Scott Lopez
Kenneth Milton Street and Angel Sue Potter
Shawn Allan Cluckley and Erika Marie Markey
Alan Dale brown and Vickie Linn Humble
Nancy Nicole Saunders and breckin Scott VanHouten
Hope Rachell Dunlap and Gabriel Angel Torres
Nathan Anthony Davis and Renee Michelle Goings
Mark Anthony Honeycutt and Regina Renee Britton
Randy Thomas Ladiski and Ana Lucia Sequeira Castro
Ashle Starr Longroy and Alexander Edward Merritt
Jamie Marie Heise and Arthur James Serre
Kimberley Jean Hundt and Scott Randall McIntosh
Antionette Ann Earl and Ernest Joseph Colburn Jr.
Joel Todd Carter and Kaylie Elizabeth Stripling
Brette Marie Brown and Jospeh Michael Jacobs
Tristan Matthew Snell and Joanna Kay Barbee
Calvin Rhoads Manville and Rebecca Ann Ochmpuagh
Kaylei Faith Dennis and Corey Russel Martin Jr.
Mollee Lynn Allen and Dustyn Shawn DeLong
Jessica Ann Nelson and Justin Dean Mills
James Hamilton Dulebohn and Lorris Jo Melling
Ricardo Daniel Rodriguez-Quintero and Maria Gilmond-Simons
Cassie Elizabeth Jorae and Johnathan Harold Dinius
Jacob James Pahssen and Samantha Jordan Reeves
Connor Jeffrey Barnes and Charity Lynn Smith
