Age 96, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Born in Munith to Jesse and Anna Carley, Esther graduated from Stockbridge High School in 1941 and married John Marsden in 1945.
She is survived by daughters Karolyn Newland, Linda (Micheal) Adamec, Marilyn (Richard) Wahl, Mary Sue (Ron) Gorsline, Rebecca (Glenn Laing) Marsden and Pat (Dawn Sykes) Fromm; sons Randall, Phillip (Vickie) and David (Mary Withers) Marsden; 28 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Esther’s 10 siblings predeceased her, as did her husband John, grandsons Joshua Marsden and Jamar Jones, great-grandson Glenn Marsden, and son-in-law Bill Newland.
In her early married life, Esther lived on Army bases with John, then in a converted garage, and finally in an expanding house in the country near Owosso.
For more than 30 years, she cared for John’s parents and ran a household of 13 people. She tended livestock, a garden and all those children. She played the piano in the Bennington United Methodist Church, and was president of the women’s society there. Her favorite hobby was quilting and she made more than 100 quilts in her lifetime.
Esther will be remembered by her grandchildren for always having cookies, crosswords, and coloring for them, for being happy to play hours of Rummikub, and for saying, when they took friends to visit her, that she would be their grandma, too.
She sent loved ones off to wars, lived through the Great Depression and a recession or two, saw racial injustices, prohibition and a man walk on the moon, rode in horse and buggy, and saw the birth of electric cars. She had a full and wonderful life, was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Nelson-House in Owosso. The family will conduct private funeral and burial services.
