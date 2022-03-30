Lorna Strieff, Alexis Miller and Jordyn Lawrence were named All-State honorable mentions in Division 3 by the Associated Press.
Lawrence, a junior from Durand, averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Railroaders. Strieff, a Laingsburg senior, was the only area player to average a double-double (10.0 points, 11.2 rebounds). She set the Laingsburg record for most rebounds in a season with 247.
Miller had an excellent sophomore year for New Lothrop, scoring 14.9 points with 4.2 rebounds.
The Ypsilanti Arbor Prep senior Mya Petticord, who led the Gators to the Division 3 state championship this season, was the Michigan Associated Press Division 3 Player of the Year.
Petticord averaged 22.9 points a game with 102 assists, 89 steals and 50 3-pointers. She shot 50% from the floor and better than 80% from the free throw line. She scored 27 points in 31 minutes in the state championship game as Arbor Prep knocked off previously unbeaten Kent City, 54-50.
