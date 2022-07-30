It has been a year since Shiawassee County made national news due to the antics of the “Gang of Five” county commissioners who helped themselves to federal COVID-19 relief money meant for pandemic relief, not bonuses for elected officials.
Of this group, one has resigned in disgrace and a second is not seeking re-election. The remaining three actors are beyond embarrassment and will not go away unless the voters run them out of town on a rail. At the core of this cabal is Brian Boggs, an over-educated and some say under-principled architect of a Machiavellian plan to improve his own status in the world using whatever tools are at his disposal. In his role as county coordinator, he has a lot of tools handed him by the commissioners. And he has been using them.
The extreme politicization of local issues and graceless behavior of some members of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners have damaged the board’s legitimacy and led to a huge loss of confidence among the voters.
To pitch Boggs and get our county government back on track, we need a change of commissioners.
Tuesday’s primary is an important step in this. Please make your vote count in your district.
Please consider voting for the
following people:
District 1: Marlene Webster — deserves to be re-elected; honest, transparent highly qualified.
District 3: Mary Buginsky — experienced, intelligent, honest, hardworking and qualified.
District 4: Ken McDonough — Durand mayor, experienced.
District 7: Thomas Emery — excellent, experienced, even-handed choice. Highly qualified.
Please do not vote for the
following candidates:
District 1: Brett Singer — A “pig in a poke.”
District 2: Greg Brodeur — leave your slate blank in protest.
District 3: Gary Holzhausen — easily led by Garber and Root; not an independent thinker; long past his expiration date, to put it politely.
District 4: Brad Howard — easy come, easy go.
District 6: Cindy Garber — self-serving, ill-mannered, questionable principles and practice.
District 7: John Plowman — has had 18 years to get it right. Stick a fork in it, we’re done.
Every vote matters. Failing to exercise your right to vote supports minority rule. Please make your voice heard on Aug. 2.
Rebecca McClear
Owosso
