Byron’s Johnson doubles as standout wrestler, football player

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
BYRON — Matthew Johnson of Byron finished fourth place for the second straight year at the MHSAA Individual Wrestling Finals Saturday at Ford Field.
The senior went 49-4 at 285 pounds and also eclipsed the 100-career win plateau.
Johnson has also sparkled as a two-way lineman on the football field at Byron. He has served as a captain in both sports. And he has also competed in baseball as an outfielder.
But Johnson has proven to be among the best wrestlers the state has to offer. He was a state qualifier for three consecutive years.
Johnson, interviewed a few days before the individual finals, knew that his weight class would be extremely tough going into it.
“The top four are all really good wrestlersm” he said. “I’m hoping to take first, but it’s going to be a tough road to get that high.”
Johnson’s 100th victory came in his first match at Ford Field Friday. Competing in Division 4, Johnson pinned Landen Goerbig of Ravenna in 56 seconds.
“One hundred wins — that was my biggest goal coming into the season,” Johnson said.
Johnson then went on to pin Noah Iobe of Mendon in 3:24.
Then, in the state semifinals against unbeaten defending state champion Isiah Pasik, Johnson suffered a pinfall loss.
Johnson, who was seeded No. 4 coming in, then won his next match, pinning Steed Scutt of Leslie in 1:11 but Johnson was then pinned in 3:45 by Eathan Westfall of Reading, who finished 45-2. Johnson finished 3-2 at Ford Field to end his three-year career with 102 wins.
Byron wrestling coach Clay Cole said Johnson has been a tremendous senior leader for his team and has proven to be a top-level wrestler.
“Matthew has shown great dedication, grit and a great attitude throughout the season,” Cole said. “Everybody just likes Matt — people he goes against, people he beats and people that beat him. And when he sees the guys that he has wrestled in the league, it’s like a big reunion. If they wrestle, they talk and they hug. He’s a great kid.”
Johnson finished third at the Mid-Michgian Activities Conference Championships. He reigned as a district and regional champion this winter.
Johnson said he became a stronger wrestler as a senior compared to when he was a junior.
“Oh most definitely — at the neutral position by far,” Johnson said. “I’m about the same weight I was last year but I would say I’m significantly stronger.”
Up until the state finals, Johnson’s lone defeats came at the hands of Levi Harber of Montrose — won the 285 title in Division 3 Saturday — and Joshua Bogan of Kalamazoo Central.
Johnson said he has narrowed down his future college choice to two schools, where he plans to continue his athletic endeavors.
“I haven’t decided yet,” Johnson said. “But it’s going to be either Cornerstone in Grand Rapids or Alma College. If I go to Cornerstone, it will be just for wrestling. If I go to Alma, I’ll be wrestling and playing football.”
In football, Johnson, standing 6 feet tall and weighing in 275 pounds, was a standout offensive tackle and defensive lineman for the Eagles. Byron finished 1-8 overall, the lone victory a 20-6 win over Otisville LakeVille.
“I was honorable mention defensive line and I mainly played defensive end,” Johnson said. “I played mainly tackle on offense. I considered myself decent on both sides of the football. It doesn’t really matter whether I’m playing offense or defense. As long as I’m on the field, enjoying myself.”
Johnson was in on eight sacks from his defensive post.
“I started out at noseguard,” Johnson said. “But we needed an end so I moved to the outside.”
He said two fumble recoveries were pretty special to him during the season.
“I was the long snapper for punts,” Johnson said. “I ended up recovering the punt, with it being muffed twice by the receiving team.”
Johnson will also be playing baseball this spring for the Eagles. He said he plans on studying accounting in college.
