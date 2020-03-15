MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University recently announced its honors list.
The following local students were among those honored:
n Leah Grace Batora, Elsie
n Robert Joseph Klco, Elsie
n Haley Robinson, Elsie
n Alexander Clinton Baker, Ovid
n Kennedy Anne Scott, Ovid
n Evan Gunnar Stehlik, Bancroft
n Dylan M Baker, Byron
n Katherine M Tomasek, Byron
n London Skyler Whitehead, Byron
n Madisyn Tylor Milarch, Corunna
n Alyssa Gene Smith, Corunna
n Symantha Violet Taylor, Corunna
n Rebecca Anne Walton, Corunna
n Heather Noreena Wandrie, Corunna
n Sarah Lucille Warren, Corunna
n Quintin Dean Burgess, Durand
n Cole William Szakal, Durand
n Zachary Douglas Watts, Durand
n Tyler Marie Adkins, Laingsburg
n Hanna Danielle Angst, Laingsburg
n Julia Angeline Angst, Laingsburg
n Daniel Robert Briggs, Laingsburg
n Jacob Scott Danek, Laingsburg
n Sara Ann Lancour, Laingsburg
n Lily Lange, Laingsburg
n Kendall Lorraine Mallory, Laingsburg
n Samantha Rose Mentus, Laingsburg
n Caleb Michael Norris, Laingsburg
n Alex Kathryn Randall, Laingsburg
n Kyleigh Alexis Rodriguez, Laingsburg
n Katarzyna Irene Naessens, New Lothrop
n Hannah Catherine Ardelean, Owosso
n Erica Christine Barta, Owosso
n Samuel Vern Stinson Beamish, Owosso
n Olivia Ashton Hatfield, Owosso
n Brooklynn Marie Jodway, Owosso
n Chloeana Leslie Merchant, Owosso
n Marissa Lynn Spalding, Owosso
n Autumn C Weir, Owosso
n Monty Ryan Whitson, Owosso
n Brittany Anne Barnhart, Perry
n Megan Ramona Ivey, Perry
n Kylee Jane Kiczenski, Perry
n Jordyn Nicole McConnaughey, Perry
n Kelsey Nicole McElroy, Perry
n Taylor Lynn Rathbun, Perry
n Kylie Rose Tharp, Perry
