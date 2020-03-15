CALEDONIA TWP. — The Owosso High School class of 1965 will conduct its 55th class reunion Sept. 18-19 at The Z Hall (formerly the ZCBJ), 1775 Owosso Ave.
In preparation for the event, organizers would like to locate the following classmates: Pat Alvarado Wetherell, Roger Baker, James Brichan, Susan Booth Reed, Darlene Bowles Watkins, Judy Bronson, Richard Bukovick, Gloria Burkhardt Bacon, Donna Campbell, Larry Clapp, Barbara Cliff Guy, Lorraine Cloutier, Gerald Cole, Judy Dempsey, Dave Dumond, Sharon Edson Larrance, Jane Fassezke Deright, Laura Gideon Tomich, Robin Gross Steenchen, Rudy Hanset, Ronald Hart, Timothy Haydon, Donna Heagle LeValley, Carl Hesslbart, Janice Holmes Courter, Joachim G. Friedrichson, William Howard, Robert Humphrey, Tom Jones, Tage L. Jonsson, Terry Kiger, Kathy King Kuchar, Clement Lauro, Robert Lehman, Pamela Lidle Pate, Jim Lighthill, Ed Lindberg, Sue Linden Lezell, Brenda Lingo, Gene Little, James Malik, Kenneth Maltz, Mike McCall, Lynn Mead, Randall Meyer, Carol Ordway Crego, Lawrence Peterson, Curtis Rice, Eleanor Rickett, Sylvia Rodgers Gurk, Dorothy Routson, Lynn Ruggles, Ron Shirk, Karen Sleeper, Karl Splan, Chuck Thompson, Catherine Vincent Duffett, Jackie Voss Selbig, Linda Webster Staub, Sherry Wilson Miller, Vicky Wysko Trapp and Sue Zachar Sweet.
If you have any information on the above classmates or questions regarding the reunion, contact Shelia Hall Steinke at (989) 723-2226 or email rsplusss@chartermi.net.
