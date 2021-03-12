BYRON — Makayla Clement inched closer to 1,000 career points Thursday, scoring 12 for the Eagles in a 55-42 win over New Lothrop.
Clement added four rebounds and three steals, and now stands 12 points shy of 1,000 for her career. The senior guard can become the fifth player in school history to reach the 1,000-point plateau Monday against Chesaning.
Makenna Clement, sinking three 3-pointers, scored a team-high 15 points with eight rebounds and three assists for Byron Thursday. Sarah Marvin added 12 points with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Eagles (12-0, 4-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Brooke Wenzlick led New Lothrop with 15 points, six assists and six rebounds. Alexis Miller added seven points, two assists and two rebounds for the Hornets (6-3, 3-2 MMAC). Makayla Lienau had six points, three rebounds and three steals.
The Eagles trailed 15-12 after the first quarter, but bounced back with a 15-11 second quarter run to take a 1-point halftime lead. A 20-11 third quarter run secured the victory for Byron.
Byron scoring: Makenna Clement 6 0-0 15, Makayla Clement 5 1-1 12, Sarah Marvin 4 2-4 12, MaryAnn Montgomery 2 0-0 5, Allison Hooley 2 1-4 5.
New Lothrop scoring: Brooke Wenzlick 6 1-2 15, Alexis Miller 2 2-6 7, Makayla Lienau 3 0-0 6.
Chesaning 50,
Midland Calvary Baptist 46
MIDLAND — Karissa Ferry scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Thursday as Chesaning recovered from its first loss of the season, defeating Midland Calvary Baptist 50-46.
Ferry added five assists, three blocks and two steals in the victory. Allison Oakes contributed 11 points with six steals, two assists and four rebounds for the Indians (7-1, 3-0 MMAC), which bounced back after falling to No. 10-ranked St. Charles Tuesday.
The Indians recorded a season-high 17 assists in Thursday’s win.
“We missed a lot of good looks early in the game, but finally settled down and started putting the ball in the basket,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “At times tonight we moved the ball really well and found the wide open player and capitalized. I was very happy with how we played as team tonight. I thought we took a big step in the right direction tonight and did a lot of good things.”
Chesaning scoring: Karissa Ferry 13 points, Allison Oakes 11 points, Lilly Skyard 11 points, Meghan Florian 8 points, Ava Devereaux 7 points.
Ovid-Elsie 62, LakeVille 18
ELSIE — Caitlyn Walter tied a school record with 6 3-pointers as Ovid-Elsie cruised past LakeVille Thursday, 62-18.
Walter scored 26 points with three rebounds and four steals and Tristin Ziola chipped in 14 points for the Marauders (9-3, 4-1 MMAC). Ovid-Elsie’s defense surrendered only four points in the second half.
“We were a little bit sluggish coming out tonight but then we picked it up,” coach Ryan Cunningham said. “All-in-all it was a fun night and we were even able to get some of our JV kids a few minutes.”
The Falcons fell to 0-5 and 0-3 in the MMAC.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Caitlyn Walter 9 2-4 26, Tristin Ziola 6 2-2 14, Kiah Longoria 4 0-0 8, Braylon Byrnes 1 2-2 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clio 60, Owosso 45
OWOSSO — Peyton Fields scored 24 points but Owosso remained winless Thursday, falling to Clio 60-45.
Thursday marked Fields’ second consecutive game with more than 20 points. The senior guard contributed a career-high 26 points in a 65-45 loss to Lake Fenton Monday.
Owosso (0-9, 0-7 Flint Metro League Stars Division) led 16-11 through one quarter, but the Mustangs bounced back with 21-6 second quarter run to take a 10-point halftime lead.
Logan McNeil led the Mustangs (3-4, 2-3 FLM) with 31 points.
Owosso scoring: Peyton Fields 24 points, Shaun Bates 8 points.
Midland Calvary Baptist 50, Chesaning 46
MIDLAND — Chesaning’s boys basketball team suffered its second consecutive loss Thursday, falling to Midland Calvary Baptist 50-46.
No scoring statistics for Chesaning were provided at press time. The Indians fell to 7-2 overall, 4-0 in the MMAC.
