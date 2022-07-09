Congolese national to be deported upon completion of CSC sentence

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
CORUNNA — A 23-year-old Grand Ledge resident was sentenced to at least four years and eight months in prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for sexually assaulting three 14-year-old girls.
A Conoglese national, Gabriel Mwepu will immediately be deported upon completion of that sentence. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with time served.
“You have three lives that you have irreparably damaged,” Stewart told Mwepu. “What you’ve done doesn’t just affect them… It affects her family, the people she has relationships with in the future, it will even affect her children.”
In dressing down Mwepu, Stewart references a victim’s impact statement by one of their mothers, who detailed the problems her daughter has had since the assault. These issues include missing school and being non-responsive.
“Society is protected because Mr. Mwepu will be incarcerated and then deported,” Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Graham Leach said. Leach added that Mwepu will be required to surrender his passport and will never again be allowed entrance into the United States.
Before receiving his sentence, Mwepu asked for a “second chance” and a “light sentence.”
In response Stewart that, in his view, Mwepu’s eventual deportation would constitute a “second chance.”
“You’ll receive a prison term today and then you’ll be deported,” Stewart said. “And then you’ll go home and all this will be a bad dream for you.”
It was clear that the judge considered this to be a soft option when set alongside the emotional trauma his victims will deal with for the rest of their lives.
“And that’s your fault,” Stewart told Mwepu. “ And while you get a little vacation in the United States and then get to go home, the victims have to deal with what you’ve done to them for the rest of their lives. So don’t talk to me about a light sentence.”
Mwepu was referred to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in November 2021 after he would not acknowledge or speak to guards at the Shiawassee County Jail, spending most of his time hiding under a blanket. When Mwepu did speak, it was in a mostly French dialect.
After being transferred from the jail to the psychiatry center, Mwepu was placed on medications and his condition improved, and he was declared mentally competent to stand trial for the charges.
At the time of the assaults, Mwepu was in the U.S. on an expired student visa.
Mwepu was arraigned in May 2021 in 66th District Court before former Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
