MIDDLEBURY TWP. — Just barely a year out of high school, Corbin Kelley is proving he belongs with the best at Owosso Speedway.
Kelley, a 2021 graduate of Ovid-Elsie High School, finished third last season in the Front Wheel Drive Stock class but he is currently in first place in a field of 24 drivers this season. Kelley has 428 points through the first seven races, while Dan Hassard of Saginaw is second at 347.
Kelley’s hometown is officially listed as Pompeii, just west of Ashley, but he still calls Ovid has home. He won two races this season, both coming after disqualifications from other drivers on technical issues.
Kelley competed in varsity bowling, track and field and wrestling at Ovid-Elsie. He drives the No. 54 car, a white and red Saturn C2, which he also raced last season. Kelley also competes at Birch Run Speedway, said a year of experience has come in handy. But he has had other factors going for him, he said.
“I’ve got a lot of new sponsors on the car and my grandma has been helping me with the car. My grandfather-in-law (Bing Crosby) has given me tools and tires and stuff like that,” Kelley said.
Kelley who came to the track with his father, Jeremy Kelley, said Wednesday was a time to try and make the car run a bit smoother.
“We’re about halfway through the season and we’re just trying to get my car dialed in for this weekend,” Kelley said. “We have a big show this weekend.”
The car has been good to Kelley so far this season.
“This is the car I was in last year and this is the car I won Rookie of the Year at Birch Run last year and got third in points last year here,” Kelley said. “It’s one of the smallest engines out here with a 1.9 dual overhead cam motor.”
His father said Corbin has matured on the track with the added experience.
“Ge’s gotten more comfortable in the car,” said Kelley’s father. “He’s been able to go faster and has made the adjustments. He’s learning.”
While Kelley has been a regular at Owosso and Birch Run, he has also raced at Corrigan Oil Speedway in Mason as well as Springport Mid-Michigan Speedway. Kelley said he enjoys Owosso Speedway.
“It’s a stock class,” Kelley said. “I’m a bigger fan of the bigger tracks. Your car can go a lot faster on the bigger tracks than the smaller ones.”
Tight Races
The points standings are close all over at Owosso, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Super Late Models standings, where Alex Hagon of Lennon and Jason Felver of Owosso both share first place with 228 points.
Scott Quaal of Bridgeport leads the Modifieds with 208 points. Nick Lechota of Flushing is second at 170.
Fred Cummings of Saginaw leads the way in Sportsman with 360 points. Ryan Cords of Bancroft stands second at 335.
In Pure Stocks, Jason Spencer of Owosso is first with 412 points, being trailed by Davison’s Lonnie Saumier at 391.
John Eastman of Gaines is the frontrunner in the Front Wheel Drive Outlaws. Eastman has 377 points, with Ryan Hollister of Olivet second at 280.
James Gokee Jr. is first in the Trucks class with 547 points. Dave Hidy of Lansing is second at 392.
Owosso Speedway manager Dennis Grim said this Saturday’s racing card will be a busy one.
“We have the Front Wheel Drives, the Stock Class, The Front Wheel Drives Outlaws, Trucks, Modifieds and Sportsmen,” Grim said.
Racing is set to start at 7 p.m. with gates open at noon. Practice is set from 1-4:30 p.m. with qualifying at approximately 4:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.